Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global makes up 0.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,203. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

