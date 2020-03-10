Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

