Discovery Value Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech comprises about 1.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.58% of LexinFintech worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,006,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 496,189 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Shares of LX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

