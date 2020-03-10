Discovery Value Fund Takes $8 Million Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000. IQIYI accounts for 0.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.05% of IQIYI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IQIYI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 925,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 743,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.39.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.