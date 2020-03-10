DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Sells $408,510.00 in Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,954. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.