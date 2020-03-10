DMarket Trading Down 27.1% This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

