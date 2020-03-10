Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.