DogeCash (DOGEC) Tops One Day Volume of $24.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $25,929.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00266497 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004486 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 209.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

