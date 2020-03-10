Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BitFlip, Exrates and Kraken. Dogecoin has a market cap of $307.31 million and approximately $104.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,599,438,955 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, BitFlip, Bits Blockchain, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kraken, Novaexchange, Poloniex, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Coinbe, Graviex, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Exrates, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Robinhood, CoinExchange, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Coinsquare, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade, Crex24, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Upbit, Tidex, Fatbtc, Indodax, FreiExchange, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Livecoin, Ovis, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Koineks, cfinex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinEx, C-CEX, CoinFalcon, BiteBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

