Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

DLB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.73. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

