Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,084 shares of company stock worth $15,627,309. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.