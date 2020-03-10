Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $501,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $4,837,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.60. The stock had a trading volume of 576,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

