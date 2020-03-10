Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $333.39. The stock had a trading volume of 470,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.