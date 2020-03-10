Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($3.32)-($3.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($2.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $192-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.36 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

Shares of DOMO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. Domo has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

