Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.08)-($1.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company issued revenue guidance of $46.0-47.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.52 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Domo has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

