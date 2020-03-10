Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Purchases $167,872.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin acquired 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $167,872.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,874,993.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Casey Mcmanemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, William Casey Mcmanemin acquired 16,859 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $217,143.92.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 212,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,780. Dorchester Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,734 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 138,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

