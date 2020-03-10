Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

3/3/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Douglas Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,439. The company has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

