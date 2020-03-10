DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

DRM traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. DREAM Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$7.01 and a 12 month high of C$13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

