Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

