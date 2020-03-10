Dropil (DROP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. Dropil has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $82,448.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

