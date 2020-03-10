DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $239,828.98 and $1,429.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005538 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

