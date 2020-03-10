Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.87 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $456,817.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.90 or 0.06403650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003685 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,215,875 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

