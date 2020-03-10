DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

DXC Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DXC Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DXC Technology to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 8,059,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

