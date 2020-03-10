Dyk Robert Van Purchases 12,000 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00.

Dyk Robert Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Dyk Robert Van acquired 8,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

