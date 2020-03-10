Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $171,335.03 and $88,692.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00005840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036196 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00413917 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001133 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012027 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012493 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001859 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012504 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 849,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,561 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

