DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.53 ($42.47).

Shares of DWS traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.53 ($33.17). 273,183 shares of the company traded hands. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €25.39 ($29.52) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

