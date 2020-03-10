e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00633451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009146 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000353 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,942,019 coins and its circulating supply is 17,119,628 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

