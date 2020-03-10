Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

