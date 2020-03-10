Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Sells $382,099.65 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.40 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 673,094 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after acquiring an additional 396,929 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

