Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 518,494.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.82% of Easterly Government Properties worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

DEA opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

