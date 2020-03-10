easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised easyJet to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,383.33 ($18.20).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,072 ($14.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,362.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 992 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,120.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

