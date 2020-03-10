easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Buy”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Commerzbank lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.33 ($18.20).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,001 ($13.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have bought a total of 992 shares of company stock worth $1,512,120 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

