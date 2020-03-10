Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,467 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

