Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.