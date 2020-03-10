EBCoin Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $453,334.81 and approximately $895.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.