Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Purchases $218,200.00 in Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina purchased 10,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,648,683.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. Ebix’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

