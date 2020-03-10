EchoLink Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $583,008.80 and approximately $49,297.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00482432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.26 or 0.06437543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

