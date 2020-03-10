Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,051,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,967,000 after buying an additional 144,071 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,990,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.04. 116,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,548. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

