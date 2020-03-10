Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 962.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.88. 125,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

