Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,945 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

NYSE EPC traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

