Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 215.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Edison International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. 1,248,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

