Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Editas Medicine worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 76,971 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 103.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of EDIT opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

