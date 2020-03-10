ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars.

