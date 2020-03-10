Elastos (ELA) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and $2.82 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00021806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,985,696 coins and its circulating supply is 18,117,263 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

