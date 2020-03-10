Electra (ECA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,949.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $3,949.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,527,077,112 coins and its circulating supply is 28,659,920,559 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

