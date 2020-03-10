Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Cap of $366,816.52

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, TDAX and IDAX. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $366,816.52 and approximately $92.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, HitBTC, TDAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.