Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Position Increased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265,783 shares during the period. Elevate Credit comprises about 6.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 10.26% of Elevate Credit worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELVT. Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,351. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,978. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

