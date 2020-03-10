Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 767,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $711.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.