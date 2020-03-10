Elrond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $4.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. Elrond's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

