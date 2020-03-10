ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits Market Cap of $15,099.47

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $15,099.47 and $582.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.